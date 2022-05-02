Ovintiv (OVV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.99 per share for the quarter.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.03 by C($0.45). The firm had revenue of C$4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.37 billion.

Shares of OVV opened at C$65.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.01 billion and a PE ratio of 9.71. Ovintiv has a one year low of C$28.10 and a one year high of C$71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$62.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$52.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.91%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OVV. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.33.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

