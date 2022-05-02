Ovintiv (OVV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Ovintiv to post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:OVV opened at $51.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 3.36. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $57.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -35.24%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 235.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 23,112 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 22,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 33,795 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

