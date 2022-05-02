Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB) Insider Acquires £14,086.57 in Stock

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Rating) insider Catherine Moukheibir acquired 2,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 571 ($7.28) per share, with a total value of £14,086.57 ($17,953.82).

Shares of LON OXB opened at GBX 570 ($7.26) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 651.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 996.45. The company has a market cap of £547.56 million and a PE ratio of 25.79. Oxford Biomedica plc has a 12-month low of GBX 499 ($6.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,678 ($21.39).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OXB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.08) price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,380 ($17.59) target price on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Biomedica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,644 ($20.95).

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

