PACCAR Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PACCAR in a report released on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

PACCAR stock opened at $83.05 on Monday. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,774,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,353 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

