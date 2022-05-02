PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.21.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCAR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $810,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,353 over the last 90 days. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $83.05 on Monday. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $97.56. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.88.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

