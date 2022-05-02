PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 76.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PAGS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PAGS stock opened at $14.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $61.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average is $23.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 128,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.