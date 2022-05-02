Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Palantir Technologies to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Palantir Technologies has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Palantir Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $10.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.51. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.52 and a beta of 5.71. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $29.29.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $465,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 380,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,373. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

