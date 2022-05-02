Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAAS. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Pan American Silver from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 393,988 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,664,000 after acquiring an additional 196,796 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 44.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $24.77 on Monday. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.38.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $422.17 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

