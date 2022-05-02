Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$42.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Pan American Silver from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Pan American Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.22, for a total transaction of C$74,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$497,117.97. Also, Senior Officer Steven Busby sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.89, for a total value of C$27,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,852,615.20.

PAAS stock opened at C$31.85 on Monday. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of C$26.52 and a 1-year high of C$43.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of C$6.70 billion and a PE ratio of 54.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

About Pan American Silver (Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.