Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $888.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PANDY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pandora A/S from 820.00 to 780.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from 950.00 to 1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Pandora A/S from 950.00 to 915.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pandora A/S from 940.00 to 810.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PANDY opened at $22.10 on Monday. Pandora A/S has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $36.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.56.

Pandora A/S ( OTCMKTS:PANDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.4032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 3.57%.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

