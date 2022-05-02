Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,547,700 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 2,759,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,185,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Pantheon Resources from GBX 250 ($3.19) to GBX 280 ($3.57) in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

PTHRF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,091. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35. Pantheon Resources has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.99.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

