Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Short Interest Up 29.6% in April

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the March 31st total of 4,970,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PGRE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

Paramount Group stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.38. 145,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,187. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.16 and a beta of 1.11. Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.47.

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -619.88%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the first quarter valued at $1,572,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Group in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the 1st quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

