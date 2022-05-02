Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-0.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.34.

NYSE PK opened at $19.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -2.06%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PK. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $424,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $731,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

