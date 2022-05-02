Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Short Interest Update

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 6,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTRS traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,901. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $160.58 million, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.66. Partners Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62.

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Partners Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTRS. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Partners Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Partners Bancorp by 28.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Partners Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Partners Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Partners Bancorp Company Profile

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers checking, money market, NOW, IRA, savings, cash management, and time deposit accounts, as well as remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.

