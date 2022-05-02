Party City Holdco (PRTY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Party City Holdco has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 85.76% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $698.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Party City Holdco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of PRTY stock opened at $3.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34. Party City Holdco has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $11.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14.
In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 470,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $1,626,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,001,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,615.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Party City Holdco by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,899,000 after acquiring an additional 240,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,395,000 after purchasing an additional 36,438 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Party City Holdco by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,641,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 89,380 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Party City Holdco by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 135,971 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Party City Holdco by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 220,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Party City Holdco (Get Rating)
Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.
