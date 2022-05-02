Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Shares of PSYTF stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,741. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90. Pason Systems has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $13.47.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.