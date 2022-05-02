Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.84% from the stock’s current price.

PSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective (up from C$22.00) on shares of Pason Systems in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pason Systems to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.25 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.70.

Shares of TSE PSI traded down C$0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$15.35. The company had a trading volume of 77,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,199. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$14.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58. Pason Systems has a 52 week low of C$7.50 and a 52 week high of C$17.12.

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$62.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$60.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pason Systems will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

