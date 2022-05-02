PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the forty-seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $87.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.81. The stock has a market cap of $102.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. PayPal has a 52 week low of $82.12 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

