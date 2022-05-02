PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) – KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PayPal in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PYPL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.93.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $87.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.81. The company has a market capitalization of $102.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PayPal has a 12 month low of $82.12 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in PayPal by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 144.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 586,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,359 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in PayPal by 66,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

