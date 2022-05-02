PayPal Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for PayPal in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PYPL. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.93.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $87.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.81. The company has a market cap of $102.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. PayPal has a 12-month low of $82.12 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

