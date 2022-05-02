PayPal Holdings, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for PayPal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.04.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

PYPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $87.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal has a twelve month low of $82.12 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.81.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $2,291,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in PayPal by 154.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,764,000 after purchasing an additional 228,090 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 10.2% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $34,934,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

