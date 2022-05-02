PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $125.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.16% from the company’s current price.

PYPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

PYPL stock opened at $87.93 on Monday. PayPal has a 1-year low of $82.12 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $102.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.26 and its 200-day moving average is $157.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,766,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,177,000 after purchasing an additional 304,806 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,455,208,000 after purchasing an additional 730,632 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

