PDC Energy (PDCE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.93 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $854.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.65 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 31.34%. On average, analysts expect PDC Energy to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $69.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.72. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $79.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.01%.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $149,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,274,654.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $73,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,713,021.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,383 shares of company stock worth $1,998,469. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 763.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,969 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 51,255 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 579.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 54,036 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 46,085 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 631,410 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,801,000 after purchasing an additional 39,219 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,811 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 26,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PDCE shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

About PDC Energy (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.