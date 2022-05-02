Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Benchmark

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Benchmark from $19.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.09% from the company’s previous close.

BTU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peabody Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $22.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.19. Peabody Energy has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $33.29.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.04). The business had revenue of $691.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $27,928.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $463,142.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,680.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,936 shares of company stock worth $507,367 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Peabody Energy by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Peabody Energy by 399.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

