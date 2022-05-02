Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Releases Earnings Results

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

NASDAQ PGC traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.99. The company had a trading volume of 62,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,229. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $564.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.32.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 89.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 25.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the third quarter valued at about $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.