PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Short Interest Update

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,100 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the March 31st total of 217,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PED. TheStreet upgraded shares of PEDEVCO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.95 target price for the company.

Shares of PEDEVCO stock remained flat at $$1.19 on Monday. 16,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,418. The company has a market cap of $101.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.96. PEDEVCO has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.44.

PEDEVCO ( NYSEAMERICAN:PED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. PEDEVCO had a negative net margin of 172.08% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PED. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in PEDEVCO in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 10,373.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,623,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 1,607,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

