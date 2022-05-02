Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.08. Penumbra reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $2.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.57%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

PEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Penumbra in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.90.

Shares of NYSE:PEN traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $176.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,582. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1,175.21 and a beta of 0.46. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $166.65 and a 1-year high of $320.00.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total value of $337,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,028 shares of company stock valued at $682,033. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

