Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director Frances A. Skinner Buys 400 Shares

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) Director Frances A. Skinner acquired 400 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.77 per share, for a total transaction of $11,108.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,537.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PEBO traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.93. 6,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.17. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.39 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 20.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 149.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 25,254 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter worth $549,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 25.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 13,871 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 15.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

