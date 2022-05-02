PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $176.56.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 680.0% in the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in PepsiCo by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 69,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,686,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 246,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,316,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 132,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,168,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $171.71 on Monday. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $142.50 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.99 and a 200-day moving average of $167.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $237.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

