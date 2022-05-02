Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Short Interest Update

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 512,300 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the March 31st total of 380,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 505,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Perion Network in the first quarter worth about $1,460,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Perion Network by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,990,000 after purchasing an additional 60,453 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Perion Network by 311.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth about $1,708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PERI stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $21.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,491. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.18. The company has a market cap of $919.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.30. Perion Network has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $33.09.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.02 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 9.90%. Perion Network’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Perion Network will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PERI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

