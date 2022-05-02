Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Short Interest Update

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 512,300 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the March 31st total of 380,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 505,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Perion Network in the first quarter worth about $1,460,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Perion Network by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,990,000 after purchasing an additional 60,453 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Perion Network by 311.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth about $1,708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PERI stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $21.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,491. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.18. The company has a market cap of $919.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.30. Perion Network has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $33.09.
PERI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.
Perion Network Company Profile (Get Rating)
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perion Network (PERI)
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.