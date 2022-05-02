Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Short Interest Down 37.5% in April

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PSMMY stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.06. The company had a trading volume of 25,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,775. Persimmon has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $95.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $3.2842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSMMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($45.63) to GBX 2,830 ($36.07) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($41.42) to GBX 2,900 ($36.96) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,015 ($38.43) to GBX 2,650 ($33.78) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Persimmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,268 ($41.65) to GBX 2,897 ($36.92) in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Persimmon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,413.14.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

