Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Short Interest Down 37.5% in April

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PSMMY stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.06. The company had a trading volume of 25,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,775. Persimmon has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $95.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.51.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $3.2842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%.
Persimmon Company Profile (Get Rating)
Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.
