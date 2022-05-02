Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) vs. Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Financial Survey

Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF – Get Rating) and Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Petroteq Energy and Baytex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petroteq Energy N/A -18.22% -14.57% Baytex Energy 80.01% 31.42% 12.48%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Petroteq Energy and Baytex Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petroteq Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Baytex Energy 0 6 3 0 2.33

Baytex Energy has a consensus price target of $7.36, indicating a potential upside of 43.49%. Given Baytex Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Baytex Energy is more favorable than Petroteq Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Petroteq Energy has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baytex Energy has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Petroteq Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Baytex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Petroteq Energy and Baytex Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petroteq Energy $2.00 million 115.31 -$9.47 million ($0.01) -30.10 Baytex Energy $1.49 billion 1.96 $1.29 billion $2.41 2.13

Baytex Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Petroteq Energy. Petroteq Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baytex Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Baytex Energy beats Petroteq Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Petroteq Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petroteq Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and processing operations in the United States. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 1,671,91 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 320 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 1,351.91 acres held under three Temple Mountain State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases. The company also operates rights under five leases covering lands consisting of approximately 5,960 acres situated in Uintah, Wayne, and Garfield Counties, Utah. In addition, it is developing a blockchain-powered supply chain management platform for the oil and gas industry. The company was formerly known as MCW Energy Group Limited and changed its name to Petroteq Energy Inc. in May 2017. Petroteq Energy Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Sherman Oaks, California.

Baytex Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta. The company's properties also include conventional oil and natural gas assets in Western Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved developed producing reserves of 129 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); proved reserves of 278 mmboe; and proved plus probable reserves of 451 mmboe. Baytex Energy Corp. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

