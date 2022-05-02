Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Short Interest Update

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,158,400 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the March 31st total of 1,513,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,896.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PHGUF opened at $0.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $503.83 million, a PE ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 1.65. Pharming Group has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $1.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

