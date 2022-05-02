Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Raised to $114.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.40% from the stock’s current price.

PSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.73.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $86.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Community Trust NA grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

