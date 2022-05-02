PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PPHP) Short Interest Update

Posted by on May 2nd, 2022

PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PPHPGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of PPHP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.02. 3,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,748. PHP Ventures Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPHP. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,462,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PHP Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $3,773,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PHP Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,600,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in PHP Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,413,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in PHP Ventures Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,341,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PHP Ventures Acquisition (Get Rating)

PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have signification business operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on consumer-facing companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Subang Jaya, Malaysia.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PHP Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHP Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.