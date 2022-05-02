PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PPHP) Short Interest Update

PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PPHP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of PPHP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.02. 3,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,748. PHP Ventures Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPHP. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,462,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PHP Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $3,773,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PHP Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,600,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in PHP Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,413,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in PHP Ventures Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,341,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have signification business operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on consumer-facing companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Subang Jaya, Malaysia.

