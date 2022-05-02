PHX Minerals (PHX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 million.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX opened at $3.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74. PHX Minerals has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $4.37.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHX. TheStreet raised PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PHX Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PHX Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 150.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in PHX Minerals by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16,479 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PHX Minerals by 5,754.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in PHX Minerals by 30.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PHX Minerals by 29.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 61,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Minerals (Get Rating)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.