Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Short Interest Update

Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,000 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 294,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 154.0 days.
Several equities research analysts have commented on PIAGF shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Piaggio & C. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Piaggio & C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
Shares of PIAGF stock traded up 0.02 on Monday, hitting 2.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344. Piaggio & C. has a fifty-two week low of 2.40 and a fifty-two week high of 4.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 2.70.
Piaggio & C. SpA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes two-wheeler and commercial motor vehicles. The company provides two-wheelers, including scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds, as well as related spare parts and accessories under the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, and Scarabeo brands.
