PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the March 31st total of 214,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 976,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $150,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period.

NYSE PDI opened at $22.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.93. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $29.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.55%.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

