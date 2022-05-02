Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80.62 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) will report sales of $80.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.99 million to $82.00 million. Ping Identity reported sales of $68.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year sales of $335.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $330.80 million to $340.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $393.78 million, with estimates ranging from $381.66 million to $405.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.39 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PING. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson started coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

NYSE PING opened at $26.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.47.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $2,604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 26,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $783,106.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 472,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,920,868.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,259,867 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PING. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 429.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 292,716 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 271,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 111,579 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 274,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after buying an additional 11,308 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

