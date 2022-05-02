Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the March 31st total of 90,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of PME opened at $0.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttle fish. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

