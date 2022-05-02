Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the March 31st total of 90,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of PME opened at $0.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttle fish. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.
