Pioneer Natural Resources Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $7.51 Per Share (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $7.51 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.39. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PXD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.47.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $232.47 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $133.73 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.44 and a 200-day moving average of $212.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 3,325 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total value of $117,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total value of $343,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

