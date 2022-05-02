Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) recently:

4/25/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $285.00 to $400.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $258.00 to $278.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $258.00 to $278.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $213.00 to $272.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $245.00 to $281.00.

4/18/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $260.00.

4/7/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $274.00 to $322.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $266.00 to $343.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $252.00 to $272.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $236.00 to $295.00.

3/14/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $244.00 to $276.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $235.00 to $252.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $229.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.44 and a 200 day moving average of $212.28.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

In other news, Director Frank A. Risch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.81, for a total transaction of $254,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total value of $343,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

