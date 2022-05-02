Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Downgraded to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

TBNK has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TBNK opened at $22.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $211.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.47. Territorial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $26.81.

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 6.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Vernon Hirata sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $83,153.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,999.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 359,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 41,364 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 26,042 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 191,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 13,044 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,663,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

