Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLLIF. Citigroup raised shares of Pirelli & C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pirelli & C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Pirelli & C. stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44. Pirelli & C. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $7.03.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

