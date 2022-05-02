Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

Pitney Bowes has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 35.6% annually over the last three years. Pitney Bowes has a payout ratio of 37.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Shares of PBI stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.15. 12,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. Pitney Bowes has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $9.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 2.57.

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.06 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 82.74%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Ana Maria Chadwick acquired 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,274.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 35,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 51.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 20,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at about $595,000. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.