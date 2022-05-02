Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAGP. Barclays upped their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $11.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.89. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $12.95.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 271.88%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 128.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 72,705 shares during the period. Heronetta Management L.P. acquired a new position in Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth about $370,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 117,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 57,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

