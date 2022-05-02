Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives $130.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.82.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PII shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Polaris alerts:

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $532,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Polaris by 115.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,822,000 after buying an additional 216,942 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

PII traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.99. 755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.60. Polaris has a 1 year low of $94.56 and a 1 year high of $145.79.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 5.24%. Polaris’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Polaris will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

About Polaris (Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.