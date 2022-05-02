Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.57.

POST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Post from $129.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of POST opened at $74.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 84.53 and a beta of 0.77. Post has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.12.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Post had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 1.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Post will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Post by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Post by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Post by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Post by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

