PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,244,900 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the March 31st total of 4,141,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 52,449.0 days.
TNTFF opened at $3.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02. PostNL has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53.
PostNL Company Profile (Get Rating)
