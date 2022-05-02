PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,244,900 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the March 31st total of 4,141,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 52,449.0 days.

TNTFF opened at $3.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02. PostNL has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53.

PostNL Company Profile

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

