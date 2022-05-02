PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Lowered to $150.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.44.

NYSE PPG opened at $127.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $111.32 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.77 and its 200 day moving average is $150.10.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in PPG Industries by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after buying an additional 144,745 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 441.6% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

